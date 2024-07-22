Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Update on Trump Rally Incident Astrology
1
0:00
-1:10:39

Update on Trump Rally Incident Astrology

I'm following up on where I'm at with the chart for July 13, first examining the possible scenarios as I now understand them, then looking at the astrology — and seeing where the two overlap.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jul 22, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
Camp Hero radar station, Montauk. Photo by Eric.
Classical chart with visible planets of antiquity to the left; and the chart with the modern planets added — Uranus, Neptune, Pluto, Chiron and Eris.

Good evening,

Thank you to the many new paying subscribers who have come aboard this week. Welcome or welcome back to Planet Waves. This post and podcast are open to everyone.

I have a presentation for you tonight, with my latest views on what unfolded last week. In the end, I do a little technical astrology. Follow along if you’re not well-read — eventually it pops into focus.

If you are curious about the houses and what they mean, here is my best work on that topic, from The Mountain Astrologer: It’s All in the Houses. If you are vaguely interested in astrology, this easy to read (printable) article will make your journey easier and much more fun. It’s all in the houses! No houses, no meaning. Meaning is context, and the houses provide just that.

In tonight’s program, I think I forgot to make one point. In the photo below, the threat of a would-be assassin is presumed to have been neutralized and the Secret Service the opens up the circle on a “circle and move” maneuver, exposing Trump to additional possible gunfire. One agent bends down, making sure an injured Trump is plainly visible (and exposed).

That is not a “circle and move.” It’s not anything but stupid, or intentional.

In a situation such as this, massive crowd and shots fired, the assumption would have to be, if there was one assassin the may be another.

Agents are given the “all clear,” but how does anyone know that’s really true? This stands out as one of the most important questions related to who knew what. There is no doubt that the agent in the front, who is there to take a bullet for him, is bending down, exposing him both to view and additional gunfire.

Below are some past resources. Those include annotated versions of the chart in one of the articles below. I have kept the charts above simple. Thanks for tuning in.

— efc

Doug Mills / The New York Times

This is from one week ago tonight:

Was Trump Really Shot?

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jul 15
Was Trump Really Shot?

Here is the Tim Truth video explaining elements of the scenario that seem to use illusionist stagecraft, such as Trump’s right ear being turned away from the larger crowd at the time it was allegedly hit. It’s short and informative.

Read full story

Here is Friday’s Planet Waves FM

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Speaking of Trust: The Week that Strained All Credulity
Go To Program Tonight’s program is devoted to figuring out what happened Saturday. Please note that I had a technical issue in the third segment (the one with my gritty analysis); I recorded it twice and it happened twice and I cannot record it a third time tonight. The audio is choppy with lots of little dropouts, but the data is there…
Read more
3 days ago · 9 likes · 73 comments · Eric F Coppolino

Here is my initial coverage published Saturday night, July 13.

Trump 'grazed' by bullet at Pennsylvania rally; seems to be safe

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jul 13
Trump 'grazed' by bullet at Pennsylvania rally; seems to be safe

Read full story
1 Comment
Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Planet Waves and STARCAST for July 18, 2024 — Capricorn Full Moon Round 2.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Was Trump Really Shot?
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Audio introduction to the Trust Yourself midyear readings from Planet Waves
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves weekly astrology and STARCAST for July 11, 2024.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
[PW on Substack] Astrology for July 4, 2024 by Eric Francis
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Your Monthly Astrology for July 2024, with STARCAST — from Planet Waves
  Eric Francis Coppolino
From Rupert Murdoch to Julian Assange: The World in a Grain of Pholus
  Eric Francis Coppolino