Update on Trump Rally Incident Astrology

Thank you to the many new paying subscribers who have come aboard this week. Welcome or welcome back to Planet Waves. This post and podcast are open to everyone.

I have a presentation for you tonight, with my latest views on what unfolded last week. In the end, I do a little technical astrology. Follow along if you’re not well-read — eventually it pops into focus.

If you are curious about the houses and what they mean, here is my best work on that topic, from The Mountain Astrologer: It’s All in the Houses. If you are vaguely interested in astrology, this easy to read (printable) article will make your journey easier and much more fun. It’s all in the houses! No houses, no meaning. Meaning is context, and the houses provide just that.

In tonight’s program, I think I forgot to make one point. In the photo below, the threat of a would-be assassin is presumed to have been neutralized and the Secret Service the opens up the circle on a “circle and move” maneuver, exposing Trump to additional possible gunfire. One agent bends down, making sure an injured Trump is plainly visible (and exposed).

That is not a “circle and move.” It’s not anything but stupid, or intentional.

In a situation such as this, massive crowd and shots fired, the assumption would have to be, if there was one assassin the may be another.

Agents are given the “all clear,” but how does anyone know that’s really true? This stands out as one of the most important questions related to who knew what. There is no doubt that the agent in the front, who is there to take a bullet for him, is bending down, exposing him both to view and additional gunfire.

Below are some past resources. Those include annotated versions of the chart in one of the articles below. I have kept the charts above simple. Thanks for tuning in.

