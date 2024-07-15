Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Was Trump Really Shot?
Was Trump Really Shot?

And if this was staged in some way, who dunnit? A close look at the astrology. Hint: The ruler of the 12th house is in the 6th house.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jul 15, 2024
Transcript
Chart as it would have been cast in 1647; my modern chart.

Here is the Tim Truth video explaining elements of the scenario that seem to use illusionist stagecraft, such as Trump’s right ear being turned away from the larger crowd at the time it was allegedly hit. It’s short and informative.

The claim is he was ‘grazed’ in the right ear by a high-powered rifle projectile — but the whole ear is there, and he’s not bleeding profusely in the first 90 seconds of being shot. The blood appears to be dark and coagulated, and it’s way too soon for that. AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar via NY Daily News
United States Secret Service agents do the impossible: they expose the principal to additional gunfire during a circle and move maneuver, while uncertain whether there is a second sniper. One agent appears to be bending down to give the crowd a better view, when her job is to take a bullet for him. Photo by Doug Mills / The New York Times.

Trump 'grazed' by bullet at Pennsylvania rally; seems to be safe

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jul 13
Trump 'grazed' by bullet at Pennsylvania rally; seems to be safe

Read full story

Who shot Trump? Did anyone?

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jul 14
Who shot Trump? Did anyone?

This article has not been professionally proofread. There will be typing errors. Everyone may read last night’s initial coverage. By ERIC F. COPPOLINO BUTLER, Pa. — Who exactly shot Donald Trump? By that I don’t mean the individual, said to be a 20-year-old man, who was shot and …

Read full story

Astrology Update: Chiron, the Obvious

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jul 14
Astrology Update: Chiron, the Obvious

This article has not been professionally proofread. There will be typing errors. Everyone may read last night’s initial coverage. Hi all, I’m continuing to update my coverage. However, re astrology — in last night’s article, I missed the most obvious thing in the chart: The Sun is square Chiron, and also Eris…

Read full story
1 Comment
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
